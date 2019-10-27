UNHCR Angola: Repatriation Update #2

Repatriation of Congolese refugees from Angola to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

• The second convoy of the organized voluntary repatriation departed from Lóvua settlement on 22 October at 9:30am, in the direction of Nachiri, Kasai Province, DRC.

• The convoy consisted of seven trucks. Five for passengers and two for luggage.

• 326 refugees were part of this convoy including 212 children.

• The voluntary repatriation was transported by UNHCR and with the assistance of all partners from Lóvua settlement through Nachiri border to Kandjadji, where refugees spent one night before going to Mungamba, the transit center in DRC.

• UNHCR partners provided the following assistance to refugees.

- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) tagged the luggage of the refugees and accompanied the convoy to Mungamba.

- Medicos del Mundo (MDM) provided medical and MHPSS assistance. Their ambulance also accompanied the convoy to the border.

- Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS) provided dinner the night before the repatriation, breakfast on the day of repatriation as well as snacks and water for the journey;

- Norwegian Church Aid (NCA) provided WASH and shelter assistance;

• Government of Angola (GoA) officials were present at Lóvua settlement and, together with UNHCR registration and IOM, checked the Voluntary Repatriation Forms (VRF) as well as final boarding of all passengers on the trucks.

• The convoy crossed the border into DRC at 16:30 and arrived in Mungamba at 17:30 the following day.

• As for a timeframe for the organized voluntary repatriation, UNHCR intends to conclude it by the end of November.

• So far, 544 people have been repatriated to DRC.