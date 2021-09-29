UNHCR Angola Fact Sheet, September 2021

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNHCR and partners have continued to work to include refugees and asylum-seekers in the national health and socioeconomic responses throughout 2021.

Strengthening local integration is the best solution to displacement in Angola. Less than 10 per cent of refugees living in the Lôvua settlement indicated the intention to return to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Protection outreach for refugees and asylum-seekers has expanded. Ten helplines are in operation, as are two refugee community centres in Luanda city centre and outskirts.