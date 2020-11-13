UNHCR Angola Fact Sheet, August 2020

A new market has been built in Lóvua settlement to facilitate selling and buying of goods. The market will be officially opened on 3 September with about 100 traders operating in it.

Since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, in March 2020, UNHCR and partners have been working together to include refugees and asylum-seekers in the health and socio-economic responses.

Protection outreach to refugees and asylum-seekers have been expanded. Ten helplines have been operating and two refugee community centers are soon to be re-inaugurated in Luanda.