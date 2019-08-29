29 Aug 2019

UN releases USD 465 million to tackle drought in Angola

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 29 Aug 2019 View Original

Luanda - The United Nations has made available USD 465 million for the implementation of projects designed to mitigate the effects of the drought hitting the southern provinces of Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.

The announcement was made last Wednesday by the UN resident co-ordinator in Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, in the end of a meeting with the National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to the diplomat, the project, dubbed “Resilience Framework”, is to be implemented in a period of four years.

“With this project, we intend, through a multi-sector work, to improve the capacities of the population in regard to the drought phenomenon”.

He stressed that this is not only about working with agriculture and water, but also education, environment, transports, among others, with a view to improving the capacity of the population to tackle the phenomenon.

Paolo Balladelli informed that the United Nations has been working to make a partnership with Angola, for the 2020-2022 period, with focus on social and economic aspects, as well as good governance and support to the implementation of local governments.

Moreover, he went on to say, the United Nations intends to increase the resilience of the rural population. “We want to stop the exodus of the rural population to the big cities and support primary development (education and health) and agricultural production for the families”.

SUPPORT TO VULNERABLE FAMILIES

The UN resident co-ordinator announced also the implementation of another project, estimated at nine million US Dollars, which will serve to make social monetary transfers to benefit roughly fourteen vulnerable families in four provinces of Angola, which he did not specify.

He explained that the European Union has the resources while the UNICEF will make the transfers, in partnership with some national banks.

He then disclosed that another project, involving the World Bank (WB), is on the pipeline an it is intended to benefit a greater number of vulnerable families, without mentioning, however, the monetary amount to be used.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.