UN releases USD 465 million to tackle drought in Angola

Luanda - The United Nations has made available USD 465 million for the implementation of projects designed to mitigate the effects of the drought hitting the southern provinces of Huíla, Namibe and Cunene.

The announcement was made last Wednesday by the UN resident co-ordinator in Angola, Pier Paolo Balladelli, in the end of a meeting with the National Assembly (parliament) Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

According to the diplomat, the project, dubbed “Resilience Framework”, is to be implemented in a period of four years.

“With this project, we intend, through a multi-sector work, to improve the capacities of the population in regard to the drought phenomenon”.

He stressed that this is not only about working with agriculture and water, but also education, environment, transports, among others, with a view to improving the capacity of the population to tackle the phenomenon.

Paolo Balladelli informed that the United Nations has been working to make a partnership with Angola, for the 2020-2022 period, with focus on social and economic aspects, as well as good governance and support to the implementation of local governments.

Moreover, he went on to say, the United Nations intends to increase the resilience of the rural population. “We want to stop the exodus of the rural population to the big cities and support primary development (education and health) and agricultural production for the families”.

SUPPORT TO VULNERABLE FAMILIES

The UN resident co-ordinator announced also the implementation of another project, estimated at nine million US Dollars, which will serve to make social monetary transfers to benefit roughly fourteen vulnerable families in four provinces of Angola, which he did not specify.

He explained that the European Union has the resources while the UNICEF will make the transfers, in partnership with some national banks.

He then disclosed that another project, involving the World Bank (WB), is on the pipeline an it is intended to benefit a greater number of vulnerable families, without mentioning, however, the monetary amount to be used.