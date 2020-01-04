The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) celebrates Christmas with refugees in Lovua settlement

On 27 December 2019, World Vision Angola (WVI) organised a Christmas party in Lovua settlement with the support of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), Medicos del Mundo (MDM) and Norwegian Church Aid (NCA).

Members of the government, including the Administrator of Lovua municipality, Ms. Domingas Martins, were present to celebrate the joyous occasion with Congolese refugees, who arrived in Angola in 2017 fleeing ethnic conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It was also an opportunity for the new UNHCR Head of Field Office in Dundo, Mr. Chrispus Tebid, to get to know Lovua settlement for the first time, 3 days after his arrival to Dundo.

In her speech to refugees, Administrator Martins emphasised the importance of love in the refugee community as well as between the Angolan and Congolese peoples.

During the party, many talented groups performed but the highlights of the event were the traditional dance of the Bapende tribe and the selection of five children who received prizes after winning a painting competition.

For refugees, this party was also important as it showed that UNHCR and partners are always with them regardless of the situation.