04 Jan 2020

The UN Refugee Agency donates a vehicle to the Angolan Government to facilitate their work with refugees

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 02 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (372 KB)

As part from the direct humanitarian assistance programme to refugees and asylum seekers, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Angola also supports the government in different areas to facilitate their indispensable work for refugees and asylum seekers. To this end, on 31 January 2019, UNHCR in Angola donated a Land Cruiser Prado to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

The ceremony and donation took place in Dundo, the capital of Lunda Norte Province, where close to 10,000 Congolese refugees currently reside. These refugees are part of an influx that fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2017 due to ethnic conflict and most of them live in Lovua settlement in the municipality of Lovua of the Lunda Norte Province.

Since the arrival of the Congolese refugees, UNHCR has been working closely with SME in several operational aspects such as registration, family reunification, relocation and recently, repatriation.

This is one of three vehicles that UNHCR, Angola has donated to the government including an ambulance to the municipality of Lovua and a car to another key government partner, the Angolan Ministry of Social Protection, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU). SME appreciated the donation and promised to continue working for the betterment of refugees and asylum seekers in Lunda Norte.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.