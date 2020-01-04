The UN Refugee Agency donates a vehicle to the Angolan Government to facilitate their work with refugees

As part from the direct humanitarian assistance programme to refugees and asylum seekers, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Angola also supports the government in different areas to facilitate their indispensable work for refugees and asylum seekers. To this end, on 31 January 2019, UNHCR in Angola donated a Land Cruiser Prado to the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME).

The ceremony and donation took place in Dundo, the capital of Lunda Norte Province, where close to 10,000 Congolese refugees currently reside. These refugees are part of an influx that fled the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in 2017 due to ethnic conflict and most of them live in Lovua settlement in the municipality of Lovua of the Lunda Norte Province.

Since the arrival of the Congolese refugees, UNHCR has been working closely with SME in several operational aspects such as registration, family reunification, relocation and recently, repatriation.

This is one of three vehicles that UNHCR, Angola has donated to the government including an ambulance to the municipality of Lovua and a car to another key government partner, the Angolan Ministry of Social Protection, Family and Promotion of Women (MASFAMU). SME appreciated the donation and promised to continue working for the betterment of refugees and asylum seekers in Lunda Norte.