Uige - At least 275,745 cases of malaria were recorded from January to November this year in the northern Uige Province, as revealed by the provincial supervisor of the Fight against Malaria Programme, Manuel Messo.

The technician gave this information during the visit to Uige Province of he Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta. On the occasion, Manuel Messo clarified that in the same period the authorities recorded over 700 deaths caused by malaria, most of whom were children.

He informed that the number tends to grow due to the recent malaria outbreak hitting the province.

On the occasion, the Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, said that the malaria situation has called for an urgent intervention from the government, which counts on the collaboration of the civil society in tackling this malaria outbreak.

“We are worried, njot just with the situation in Uige Province, but also in other regions of the country where malaria is reaching alarming proportions”, informed the Health minister.