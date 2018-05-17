Uige: Health authorities discuss strategies to prevent Ebola outbreak

Uíge - Angola's northern Uige province is outlining strategies to prevent Ebola outbreak recently plaguing the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The was during a meeting the provincial Health Board held Wednesday with the municipalities.

The meeting aimed at outlining strategies and listening to the municipal authorities, discussed topics such as biosafety measures, epidemiological surveillance system, awareness on prevention measures in dealing with deaths.

Other matters include active searches, information focal points to prevent the situation of Ebola.

The participants also analysed the training of health workers, contingency plan, technical team on early warning, supervision of health units.

Meetings with religious leaders and school principals to clarify prevention measures against Ebola, are among other aspects addressed at the meeting.

The provincial Health director of Uíge, Madalena Angelina Diogo said the meeting aims to find better strategies to prevent the situation of Ebola, which plagues the DRC in recent days.