17 May 2018

Uige: Health authorities discuss strategies to prevent Ebola outbreak

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original

Uíge - Angola's northern Uige province is outlining strategies to prevent Ebola outbreak recently plaguing the neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The was during a meeting the provincial Health Board held Wednesday with the municipalities.

The meeting aimed at outlining strategies and listening to the municipal authorities, discussed topics such as biosafety measures, epidemiological surveillance system, awareness on prevention measures in dealing with deaths.

Other matters include active searches, information focal points to prevent the situation of Ebola.

The participants also analysed the training of health workers, contingency plan, technical team on early warning, supervision of health units.

Meetings with religious leaders and school principals to clarify prevention measures against Ebola, are among other aspects addressed at the meeting.

The provincial Health director of Uíge, Madalena Angelina Diogo said the meeting aims to find better strategies to prevent the situation of Ebola, which plagues the DRC in recent days.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.