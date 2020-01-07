07 Jan 2020

Two landmine blast victims discharged

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

Saurimo - Two of the four victims of a mine explosion in Cacolo, admitted to the Lunda Sul Military Nursing Ward, were discharged today (Monday), for not showing signs of seriousness, said the clinical director of the health institution, Dilma Vilar.

The incident took place on the road linking Cacolo Municipality with the Alto Chicapa commune, about 17 kilometers from Sayema district, when a 13-person Toyota Land-Cruiser hit a landmine, which is presumed to be anti tank, causing five deaths and eight serious injuries.

Other patients will remain hospitalized due to polytrauma, chest and neck contusion, traumatic cephalic and fracture of the spine and ribs.

Dilma Vilar said that patients need to undergo imaging tests, CT and other necessary that the province does not have, and therefore the possibility of transfer to Luanda, so they can be transported on an equipped ambulance plane, in the company of specialized technicians, to continue treatment at a specialized health unit.

