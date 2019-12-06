Thunderstorm claims five lives in Huila Province

According to a spokesman for the Civil Protection and Fire Department in Huila, third assistant Chief, Inocêncio Hungulo, a lightning struck a house on the Kalepi plateau in Alto-Chiva, causing the death of the couple and three underage children.

The incident also resulted in the injury of a relative who was on visit.

The official said the locality has experienced heavy rains in recent days and is devoid of lightning rods, being a plateau zone and prone to lightning.

As a result, he warned the population to be aware of storms with high incidence of lightning, avoid sheltering under trees, as well as unplug appliances, among other preventive measures.