06 Dec 2019

Thunderstorm claims five lives in Huila Province

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 02 Dec 2019 View Original

According to a spokesman for the Civil Protection and Fire Department in Huila, third assistant Chief, Inocêncio Hungulo, a lightning struck a house on the Kalepi plateau in Alto-Chiva, causing the death of the couple and three underage children.

The incident also resulted in the injury of a relative who was on visit.

The official said the locality has experienced heavy rains in recent days and is devoid of lightning rods, being a plateau zone and prone to lightning.

As a result, he warned the population to be aware of storms with high incidence of lightning, avoid sheltering under trees, as well as unplug appliances, among other preventive measures.

