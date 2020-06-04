Angola + 23 more
Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (4 June 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past week, including Kenya, Malawi and South Africa.
- The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from about 10,000 on 1 May to nearly 50,000 by the end of the month.
- Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.
- Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.
KEY FIGURES
- 59,574 total cases in the region (as of 3 June)
- 1,389 total deaths
- 26 countries affected in the region
