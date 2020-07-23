Angola + 23 more
Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (23 July 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- June was a critical month for the COVID-19 outbreak across Southern and Eastern Africa.
- COVID-19 cases more than quadrupled in Malawi and South Africa; more than tripled in Kenya, Mozambique and Zimbabwe; and more than doubled in Madagascar.
- In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability.
- Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded.
- More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.
KEY FIGURES
- 464,112 total cases in the region (as of 22 July)
- 7,310 total deaths
- 26 countries affected in the region
