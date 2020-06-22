Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (22 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past weeks, including Sudan, South Africa and Zambia.

Although all countries in the region have reported cases, many are relaxing the containment measures, after several weeks of restricitions. Cross-border transmissions is a concern.

The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from about 22,000 on 15 May to over 100,000 by 15 June.

Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.