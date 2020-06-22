Angola + 23 more

Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (22 June 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Several countries in Southern and Eastern Africa have reported a significant uptick in daily cases over the past weeks, including Sudan, South Africa and Zambia.

  • Although all countries in the region have reported cases, many are relaxing the containment measures, after several weeks of restricitions. Cross-border transmissions is a concern.

  • The pandemic has gained considerable pace in the region: numbers of people who contracted COVID-19 rose from about 22,000 on 15 May to over 100,000 by 15 June.

  • Multiple locations have reported a spike in gender-based violence during the outbreak, as communities face rising economic pressure.

  • Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

