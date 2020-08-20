Angola + 24 more
Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (20 August 2020)
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
- South Africa continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the African continent.
- Inadequate access to personal protective equipment or weak infection prevention and control measures raise the risk of health worker infection.
- In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability.
- Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded.
- The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is just 22 per cent funded. More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.
KEY FIGURES
- 745,455 total cases in the region (as of 20 Aug)
- 15,637 total deaths
- 26 countries affected in the region
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
- To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.