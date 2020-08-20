Angola + 24 more

Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (20 August 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • South Africa continues to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the African continent.
  • Inadequate access to personal protective equipment or weak infection prevention and control measures raise the risk of health worker infection.
  • In East Africa, 92 per cent of working women are employed in the informal sector, heightening the risks they face of sexual exploitation and abuse due to economic vulnerability.
  • Reports of gender-based violence have increased. However, service providers are not always being recognized as essential workers and women's organizations are underfunded.
  • The COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan is just 22 per cent funded. More resources are urgently needed to enable partners to scale-up their response.

KEY FIGURES

  • 745,455 total cases in the region (as of 20 Aug)
  • 15,637 total deaths
  • 26 countries affected in the region
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

