Southern and Eastern Africa COVID-19 Digest (20 Apr 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • All countries in Southern and Eastern Africa regions, except Comoros and Lesotho, have confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

  • South Africa, the first country in the region to report a positive case on 5 March, has recorded more than 3,150 coronavirus infections so far.

  • Djibouti has the second highest number of COVID-19 infections in the region, with nearly 850 cases.

  • Resources are urgently needed to scale-up the life-saving response and common services for the outbreak.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
