Southern Africa Seasonal Monitor: Rainfall forecast for 2020/21 season, issue #4, February 2021

Key Messages

  • Good crop conditions noted in most parts of the Region due to consistent rainfall that has occurred during the season.

  • Poor rainfall that continues in south-western Angola and north-western Namibia, affecting crop and grazing conditions.

  • Rainfall improvement observed in southern Madagascar in late January and early February 2021, partially reducing the strong rainfall deficits associated with the protracted drought.

  • The African Migratory Locust outbreak continues in Angola, Botswana, Namibia and Zambia. Swarms of desert locusts also observed in the United Republic of Tanzania.

