New study on the socio-economic impact of anti-vehicle mines in Angola

The Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD), SIPRI and King’s College London (KCL) have released a new study on the socio-economic impact of anti-vehicle mines (AVM) in Angola. The study outlines the socio-economic impact of AVM contamination and benefits of AVM clearance on sustainable development.

A community-based participatory research approach was used to gather data in the Angolan provinces of Huambo and Kuando Kubango. To measure the impact of AVM clearance on sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and access to social services, both qualitative and quantitative data were analysed using the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as an analytical framework.

In the study a linkage between AVM clearance and the pursuit of sustainable development was identified. It concludes that mine clearance is an accelerator towards the achievement of medium and long-term sustainable development goals in Angola. The findings include gendered impacts of AVM clearance, particularly in the agricultural sector where women play a significant role in generating agricultural outcome.

Overall findings of the study also contribute in guiding the development of evidence-based research on the socio-economic impact of mine action.

Download the study here.

The report was launched on 12 November during a side-event at the United Nations Office in Geneva during the 21st Annual Conference of the High Contracting Parties to Amended Protocol II of the CCW. The study was made possible thanks to financial support from Irish Aid, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland.

Contact

Yeonju Jung