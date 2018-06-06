06 Jun 2018

SME repatriates 170 DRC citizens for illegal stay

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original

Mbanza Kongo - At least 170 citizens from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) were repatriated last weekend by the Migration and Foreigners Service (SME) in northern Zaire province for illegal stay in Angola.

The mentioned foreigners entered the national territory by clandestine routes, escaping the control of Border Guard Police personnel assigned along the border perimeter, said the third deputy head of migration of provincial department of SME, João Lourenço Júnior.

He said they were questioned and arrested last week at the Luvo border post and in the town of Mbanza Kongo, in the context of the control and monitoring of irregular migrants.

"They lived in the national territory undocumented, violating in this way what is embodied in the law 2/07, of August 31 and article 74," the source said.

He reiterated the need for the population residing in the bordering areas with the Central Congo region (DRC) to continue to collaborate with the related authorities, denouncing the offenders.

Four municipalities in the province of Zaire share the border with the Central Congo region, namely Mbanza Kongo, Soyo, Cuimba and Nóqui.

