Shelter in Lóvua settlement

Introduction and Lóvua context

Shelter is a fundamental part of our lives. Being part of a secure home contributes to wellness and is also a sanctuary or refuge for individuals, families and communities, protecting people from animals and weather patterns. A shelter that has been constructed well or provided in time of need can give someone the morale boost and sense of accomplishment that they need to prepare for the future.

Lóvua Context

In 2017, political and military instability in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) forced more than 35,000 people to seek refuge in the Lunda Norte Province of Angola in Southern Africa.

More than 20,000 of these refugees now live in a large settlement in Lóvua municipality, where more than 50% of its inhabitants are under the age of 18.