26 May 2018

Several explosive devices destroyed in Bengo

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original

Caxito - Some 14, 796 unexploded ordnance were destroyed Friday in Icau locality, Dande municipality (northern Bengo province).

This is part of the ongoing demining process in the country, the head of operations of the National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bengo, Paulo Canganjo, told the press.

Several metals, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, were among the devices destroyed by INAD.

The process is the result of operation carried out in the first quarter of this year in the localities of Panguila, Úcua, Muxaluando (Bengo province), and Icolo e Bengo municipality (Luanda).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.