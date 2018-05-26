Several explosive devices destroyed in Bengo

Caxito - Some 14, 796 unexploded ordnance were destroyed Friday in Icau locality, Dande municipality (northern Bengo province).

This is part of the ongoing demining process in the country, the head of operations of the National Demining Institute (INAD) in Bengo, Paulo Canganjo, told the press.

Several metals, anti-personnel and anti-tank mines, were among the devices destroyed by INAD.

The process is the result of operation carried out in the first quarter of this year in the localities of Panguila, Úcua, Muxaluando (Bengo province), and Icolo e Bengo municipality (Luanda).