15 Nov 2019

Second stage of polio vaccination kicks off

Luanda - The second stage of polio vaccination campaign is kicking off this Friday in five provinces of Angola, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The sanitary authorities said they expect to vaccinate over two million children from zero to five years old in Luanda, Bengo, Benguela, Huambo and Cuanza Norte.

Luanda with roughly eight million inhabitants expects to vaccinate over 1.6 million children.

The vaccination campaign will happen on November 15-17 with assistance of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), the Health Ministry has said.

An overall 12,336 people have been mobilized to take part in the campaign.

The second stage of the vaccination campaign comes after some cases of the disease were recorded four months ago in the eastern provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico.

Data shows that at least 11 provinces recorded new cases of poliomyelitis.

