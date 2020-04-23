SADC Regional Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Bulletin No. 2

An Analysis of the Regional Situation and Impact

INTRODUCTION

This report provides an analysis of the COVID-19 on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region, and provides information on the impact, recommendations and current actions.

The report calls for particular attention to be considered towards sectors which have been adversely affected, and highlights key recommendations for SADC Member States and other stakeholders to be implemented in accordance with national COVID-19 response plans.

GLOBAL AND REGIONAL SITUATION OF COVID-19

As of 20th April 2020, more than 2.4 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported globally with more than 170,000 associated deaths. On the African continent, 20,092 cases were reported with more than 909 deaths within the same period. A total of 52 out of 54 countries in Africa have reported cases of COVID-19. The two countries that have not reported cases are both in the SADC region, namely: Union of Comoros and Lesotho. This means that 14 of the 16 SADC Member States have reported cases of COVID-19. Most countries in the SADC region are now experiencing local transmission following the initial sporadic importation of cases. Thus, there is a need to improve contact tracing processes in most of the countries as this will allow the rapid identification and isolation of secondary cases, which is key to breaking transmission chains and slowing down the spread of the outbreak. The SADC regional epidemic is mainly driven by South Africa, Mauritius, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Madagascar whose caseload represent 93% of all cases reported in the region.

COVID-19 AND ECONOMIC GROWTH

According to the April 2020 World Economic Outlook, the widespread impact of COVID-19 has led to a gloomy economic outlook. Global economic growth forecast for 2020 was revised from 3.3% in January 2020 to a contraction of 3.4% in April 2020. Accordingly, the SADC regional economic growth forecast was also revised from a growth of 2.3% in October 2019 to a contraction of 3.4% in April 2020. With the forecasted economic downturn due to the pandemic and the budgetary implications for the policy measures which Member States are instituting, the fiscal deficit of the SADC region for 2020 is estimated to widen to 8.9% compared to the October 2019 estimate of 4.5%. The regional debt level is estimated to rise to an average of 70.7% of GDP in 2020 from the October 2019 estimate of 60.1% of GDP. Globally, oil prices have plummeted further after the world’s energy regulator warned that the biggest production cuts in history will fail to offset the deepest fall in demand in 25 years. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has also announced that the market should brace for the lowest oil demand in 25 years because of the global lockdown across countries and territories to contain the virus.