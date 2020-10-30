SADC Regional Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Bulletin No. 14

The 14th Bulletin of the SADC Regional Response to COVID-19 highlights the global and regional trends of the pandemic. Indications are that there is a decline in new cases and deaths in a number of countries. These are shown graphically in the sections that follow. The report also provides a summary of the meeting of the SADC Technical Committee on the Implementation of the SADC Protocol on Health which was convened to discuss the COVID-19 vaccines.

The report also highlights the economic and financial responses with particular reference to the support availed to some SADC Member States under the EU Global support to COVID-19 as reflected in Table 1 of the report.

In this section of the report we also highlight the issue of debt management during the COVID-19 pandemic. Other sector impacts such as health and, law-enforcement and public security are highlighted.