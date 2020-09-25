SADC Regional Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Bulletin No. 13

The 13th Bulletin provides an update of the Global Vaccine Initiative and how Member States could position themselves for vaccine roll-out in the very near future. The report provides a case study of Mauritius’ response to COVID-19 and how the country has dealt with the pandemic in a successful manner.

The report further provides information on the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) which is an Africa wide platform that is accessible to Member States, which enables efficient, innovative and cutting edge solutions to the procurement of medical supplies and equipment.

Given the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economies of the world, International Financial Institutions and International Cooperating partners have availed resources to Member States to support economic recovery programmes, the report details information on the Member States who have benefitted from this programme. In this edition, we have also documented and profiled, in greater detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Law Enforcement and Security Sector.