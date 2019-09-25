25 Sep 2019

Rains displace 40 families in Saurimo

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 24 Sep 2019 View Original

Saurimo - The rains that have hit Saurimo in the last 24 hours have left 40 families homeless, said today the spokesman of the Lunda Sul Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), Vitorino Wangunua.

According to the fire service officer, the rains, which were accompanied by strong winds, did not cause human casualties but partially destroyed eight homes.

"The SPCB is working with the Saurimo Municipal Administration to create minimum conditions to support the injured," he said.

Victorino Wangunua said that as a result of the rains, two streetlamps were destroyed and two shops were flooded.

