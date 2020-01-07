07 Jan 2020

Rain leaves one dead, 250 families homeless in Luanda

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 07 Jan 2020 View Original

Luanda - One dead and 250 dislodged families is the balance of the rain that befell Luanda last Saturday, according to data given last Sunday by the Executive Secretariat of the Provincial Civil Protection Commission.

According to the spokesman of the Civil Protection and Fire Service (SPCB), Faustino Minguês, despite the death of the seven-year old, who was carried away by the water current in Zango locality (Viana Municipality), it was also registered a collapse of a house in the same zone.

According to Faustino Minguês, the critical zones of flooded houses were the municipalities of Talatona with 116, Viana with 80 and Cazenga with 12 houses.

Meanwhile, in Cacuaco Municipality there is an imminence of a collapse of a bridge in Nova Urbanização ward, as well as the overflow of a water retention basin, thus flooding the roads.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.