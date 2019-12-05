05 Dec 2019

Rain displaces seven families in Cunene

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 04 Dec 2019 View Original

Ondjiva - Seven families were left homeless in Ondjiva, Cunene Province, as a result of the destruction of the roof of their homes caused by heavy rain over the last 24 hours.

According to the commander of the Cunene Civil Protection and Fire Service, Paulo Calunga, who was taking stock of the damage caused by the rain that has occurred since 2:58 pm on Tuesday, seven homes were affected in the neighborhoods of Ondjiva.

In the municipality of Cuanhama, 21 electric poles fell, causing a blackout in some neighborhoods of Ondjiva, and 10 trees fell also.

Several streets of Ondjiva city and outlying neighborhoods, as well as shops, notably Shoprite's supermarket, were flooded.

