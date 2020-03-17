Rain displaces 48 families in Lubango

Lubango - Six homes were destroyed and 48 families were displaced as a result of heavy rains last Saturday in the City of Lubango, southernn Huila Province’s capital.

According to the spokeswoman for the Civil Protection and Fire Services, the fire-agent Luzineidy Camote, who spoke to ANGOP this Tuesday, in this city, explained that in addition to those damages, the rain left eight homes partially flooded.

Luzineidy Camote stated that the flooded homes were built in water lines, areas in which there is groundwater and in ravines, a situation that should be taken care of by the citizens, respecting the guidelines of the administrative authorities.

The official also highlighted the occurrence, last Monday, of the death of a citizen by electrical discharge in the municipality of Cacula, 87 kilometres north of Lubango City.