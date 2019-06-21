President calls for continued support for drought-affected families

Luanda - Angolan head of State João Lourenço on Thursday called for permanent engagement in search for support for the thousands people affected by drought in the southern region of the country.

The president made the appeal through his Twitter account in which, he predicted the looming of tough period – July, August and September- for the southern region of Angola.

He said that millions of Angolans should continue to stand together to save lives in drought-hit communities.

"Be supportive, donate what you can," wrote the President of the Republic.

Apart from Cunene, which bears the brunt of phenomenon, the drought affected the population of Cuando Cubango, Huíla, Namibe, Benguela and Cuanza Sul.

In April this year, the Government approved a USD 200 million financial package to address structural problems related to the destructive effects in the province of Cunene.

Through Presidential Decree, João Lourenço ordered a public tender on the construction of a set of works for that purpose.

He directed the construction of a water transfer system on the Cunene River, starting from the town of Cafu to Shana, in the areas of Cuamato and Namacunde, estimated at USD 80 million equivalent to local currency (Kwanzas).

The president also announced the construction of a dam in Calucuve locality and its associated channel, worth 60 million dollars, and another dam also estimated at 60 million dollar, both equivalent to national currency.

João Lourenço also ordered the hiring of the necessary inspection services.