President announces reinforcement of programme to tackle drought in south region

Ondjiva - The Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Saturday in southern Cunene province, said that there is a need to reinforce the Emergency Programme to Combat Drought in Cunene, so as to prevent that the drought that hits the region since 2018 aggravates and kills more animals and people.

The president made the announcement to the press at the end of a two-day assessment visit to the drought-hit Cunene and Namibe provinces.

Joao Lourenço said that he is worried with the fact that in the coming five months the situation could worsen, since i tis the drought season in Angola.

"We are worried about the coming months, especially the next four or five months (until October), which is the beginning of the rains in the country. And until then, we believe that this picture, which we observe in Namibe and Cunene, will worsen, "the president said.

Meanwhile, João Lourenço admitted that, given the reality, the government's response should also be more effective and of character of emergency for a definitive solution.

In order for this goal to be achieved, the emergency programme needs to be reinforced to prevent more losses of human lives and cattle in those areas affected by the drought, added the president.

The president also announced that the government has undertaken some cautionary measures to tackle the drought; however it will seek definitive solutions for the future.

In addition, the president said the government approved programmes for the purchase of plastic water containers, water tanker trucks, opening of wells, construction of dams and water channels within a three or four-year term.