Population get motorcycle tank to distribute water

Moçamedes- The Civil House of the President of the Republic, on Thursday, delivered 500 motorcycles for distribution of water to populations affected by drought.

The resources concerned are part of a package for drought-affected provinces. Cunene province will receive 1,500 and 1000 for Huila, Cuando Cubango and Moxico.

Drought in Namibe province affects more than 159,000 people and Virei municipality is the most critical, with over 30,000 families needing food aid and grazing for their livestock.

At the reception of the means, the Deputy Governor for Political, Economic and Social area, Rebeca Cangombe, said they will help to minimize the shortage of water in the affected areas.

In addition to these means, drought victims continue to receive food support from government entities, private and religious institutions.