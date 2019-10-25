25 Oct 2019

Population get motorcycle tank to distribute water

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 24 Oct 2019 View Original

Moçamedes- The Civil House of the President of the Republic, on Thursday, delivered 500 motorcycles for distribution of water to populations affected by drought.

The resources concerned are part of a package for drought-affected provinces. Cunene province will receive 1,500 and 1000 for Huila, Cuando Cubango and Moxico.

Drought in Namibe province affects more than 159,000 people and Virei municipality is the most critical, with over 30,000 families needing food aid and grazing for their livestock.

At the reception of the means, the Deputy Governor for Political, Economic and Social area, Rebeca Cangombe, said they will help to minimize the shortage of water in the affected areas.

In addition to these means, drought victims continue to receive food support from government entities, private and religious institutions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.