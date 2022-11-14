Perceptions and Barriers to Menstrual Hygiene Management in the Province of Bié in Angola: Knowledge, attitudes and practices of adolescents and adults in the municipalities of Kuito, Nharea and Camacupa

Executive Summary
Main findings are summarized below. Recommendations based on findings can be read at the Recommendations section.
Preparedness & Knowledge
Average age of menarche was 13.9 years.
Girls and women remain unaware of menstruation until they reach menarche (70%, 61% respectively).
63% of women and 70% of girls reported having felt scared when they experienced their first menstruation; yet, among the women/girls who knew about menstruation before, the proportion of women/girls who reported having felt scared dropped to 42%.
Out of those, 45% said they were scared because they thought they were hurt and 42% because they did not know what was happening.
Adult women first heard about menstruation mainly from their aunts while girls heard from their sisters/ cousins.
Only 3% of women/girls and 6% of the boys could correctly identify that the menstrual blood comes from the uterus. 58% of the girls openly said they did not know.
Most respondents incorrectly identified bladder pain as a symptom that might occur during menstruation (78% women/girls, 26% boys). This is a result of ‘lower abdomen pain’ and ‘bladder pain’ being used interchangeably on a daily basis. This was also visible when 8% of respondents said that menstrual blood comes from the bladder.Only 11% of girls and 4% of boys could correctly identity more than one symptom.
25% of boys are not aware of any menstrual hygiene material and 36% did not know or incorrectly identified the normal duration of menstruation
The proportion of respondents who know how to correctly calculate a menstrual cycle or fertile days is low across all the groups (28%, 11% respectively).
Attitudes (Beliefs, perceptions)
Knowledge and curiosity to learn are perceived as naughtiness by older women.
Teaching about menstruation to girls before they attain menarche is something older women disapprove of, because they believe girls are not mature enough to digest the information, and fear them spreading the message to other girls and causing them to panic.
Menstruation is perceived as a transition to adulthood, which brings bigger responsibilities to the girl (e.g. she should no longer “play with boys” because she can get pregnant). The association of menarche with being ready for marriage was found mainly among adult men and boys.
Considered as a taboo, menstruation is traditionally seen as something dirty and a source of shame.
Examples include:
82% of girls and 75% of boys think menstruation is something dirty
Common use of euphemisms to refer to menstruation (“regra”, “selling wine”)
When girls need money to buy sanitary pads, no one (neither girls nor caregivers) ever mentions the actual purpose of the money
Staining clothes is often seen by older women as a source of shame and a sign of carelessness, suggesting blaming and judgement on younger girls who let it happen. Consequently, adults find that girls who do not know how to “take care of themselves” skip school during menses.
Identified myths and beliefs include:
women should not cook when they have their periods (women do not find it hygienic and they believe men will get sick if they eat that food);
women should not eat sweet foods during their period, (women believe it will cause heavy menstrual bleeding and cramps);
women should not have sexual intercourse (they believe infections can be transmitted to the men);
women cannot get pregnant on their period;
women should not do physical exercise during menstruation (found mainly in Kuito)
menstruation blood smells
Menstruation is traditionally seen as a women’s issue:
59% of boys (and 44% of girls) think menstruation is a topic that should not be discussed with men;
Fathers believe they should not learn about the menstruation of their daughter directly; rather it is their preference to receive information (or to provide advice) through the girl’s aunt or mother.
Boys believe that girls should not come to school during their period (65%) and suggest they should be excused from school during their periods.
Girls say boys use menstruation as an excuse to tease them.
Drying underwear / cloths in non-private spaces faces social stigma as it is considered disrespectful.
Girls reported feeling embarrassed that their fathers or older brothers could see it.
Disposable pads are not well perceived by older women, as they allow women to wear any type of clothes (including pants, shorts and short skirts), which might increase the odds of getting noticed in case of a blood stain (and then bring shame to the girl). On the other hand, younger women associate disposable pads with freedom of movement and to the opportunity of wearing any kind of clothes.