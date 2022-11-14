Perceptions and Barriers to Menstrual Hygiene Management in the Province of Bié in Angola: Knowledge, attitudes and practices of adolescents and adults in the municipalities of Kuito, Nharea and Camacupa

Executive Summary

Main findings are summarized below. Recommendations based on findings can be read at the Recommendations section.

Preparedness & Knowledge

Average age of menarche was 13.9 years.

Girls and women remain unaware of menstruation until they reach menarche (70%, 61% respectively).

63% of women and 70% of girls reported having felt scared when they experienced their first menstruation; yet, among the women/girls who knew about menstruation before, the proportion of women/girls who reported having felt scared dropped to 42%.

Out of those, 45% said they were scared because they thought they were hurt and 42% because they did not know what was happening.

Adult women first heard about menstruation mainly from their aunts while girls heard from their sisters/ cousins.

Only 3% of women/girls and 6% of the boys could correctly identify that the menstrual blood comes from the uterus. 58% of the girls openly said they did not know.

Most respondents incorrectly identified bladder pain as a symptom that might occur during menstruation (78% women/girls, 26% boys). This is a result of ‘lower abdomen pain’ and ‘bladder pain’ being used interchangeably on a daily basis. This was also visible when 8% of respondents said that menstrual blood comes from the bladder.Only 11% of girls and 4% of boys could correctly identity more than one symptom.

25% of boys are not aware of any menstrual hygiene material and 36% did not know or incorrectly identified the normal duration of menstruation

The proportion of respondents who know how to correctly calculate a menstrual cycle or fertile days is low across all the groups (28%, 11% respectively).

Attitudes (Beliefs, perceptions)

Knowledge and curiosity to learn are perceived as naughtiness by older women.

Teaching about menstruation to girls before they attain menarche is something older women disapprove of, because they believe girls are not mature enough to digest the information, and fear them spreading the message to other girls and causing them to panic.

Menstruation is perceived as a transition to adulthood, which brings bigger responsibilities to the girl (e.g. she should no longer “play with boys” because she can get pregnant). The association of menarche with being ready for marriage was found mainly among adult men and boys.