09 Jun 2019

Over USD 300 million needed for demining

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 08 Jun 2019 View Original

Luanda - Over USD 300 million are need by the National Inter-sectoral Commission for Demining (CNIDAH) to be able to clear about 174 kilometres of the Angolan territory of landmines by the year 2025.

The information was given last Friday, in Luanda, by the CNIDAH representative, Adriano Gonçalves, on the fringes of an action against mine co-ordination meeting dubbed “Agenda 2025”.

Speaking to journalists, Adriano Gonçalves disclosed that Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Cuanza Sul, Bié, Benguela and Lunda Norte are the provinces with the highest quantity of landmines.

He added that the provinces that can be considered free of mines are Malange and Huambo.

Meanwhile, in May 2017, Angola presented a request to extend its demining programme until 31 December 2025. The request was granted during the 16th meeting of the “Agenda 2025” member states.

According to a 2018 report from the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (UNIDIR), Angola is among the twelve countries and territories where the level of landmines presence is still deemed “massive”, with about 147.6 square kilometres needing demining intervention.

However, in 2017 the country managed to clear 1.2 square kilometres and destroyed about 3,546 landmines.

