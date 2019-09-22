Over two kilometers cleared of landmines

Caxito - At least 2,404,400 square meters in Bengo and Luanda provinces have been cleared of landmines by the 12th brigade of the Special Demining Unit attached to the President's Security House.

The information was given to the press on Friday in Bengo at the end of the act of destroying 1,578 unexploded ordnance, collected from 2006 to 2019, in the area adjacent to the Ambriz municipality vocational training center, on the former transport line of high voltage electricity (kilometer 44) and in the area of the new Luanda airport in Catete.

The representative of the Executive Demining Commission, Brigadier António da Silva Jorge, explained that the destruction of unexploded explosive devices constitutes the fulfillment of another stage in the demining process and reiterated the commitment to continue the work according to the needs of each region.

The director of the Bengo Provincial Office of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Felisberta da Costa, referred to the importance of demining for the promotion of agriculture and the development of the province.

2017 data from the National Intersectoral Commission on Demining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH) point to the existence of 56 contaminated areas in Bengo province.