06 Jun 2018

Over one million cases of malaria in first half in Angola

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original

Luanda - At least 1.5 million cases of malaria that resulted in 3,853 deaths were recorded in the six months in Angola, exceeding the 1.3 million cases in 2016 when the country was hit by yellow fever epidemic.

Alike in 2016, the Angolan health authorities described 2018 as an epidemiological year.

The provinces of Cuanza Norte, Bengo and Huambo are the most endemic regions, according to data released by the Secretary of State for Health, José Vieira Dias da Cunha.

José Dias da Cunha was speaking on the theme "Malaria in Angola in the current context: strategies", at Methodological Meeting on Malaria.

The event gathered more than 300 technicians from 17, of the country’s 18 provinces of Angola.

Luanda government and the Ministry of Health launched in May the Contingency Plan for Malaria Control aimed at reducing morbidity and mortality from malaria.

The objectives of the plan include meeting World Health Organisation goals, reducing the burden of malaria by 90 percent by 2013, putting Angola on the list of the positive countries in fighting malaria and reducing absenteeism in Luanda province.

