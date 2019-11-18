Over 40 cases of polio recorded in Angola

Luanda - At least forty four cases of polio were reported this year in Angola, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said on Friday at the opening of the First Round of Vaccination in the Monte Belo district of Cacuaco in Luanda.

According to the official, the occurrences happended in the provinces of Bié, Malanje and Lunda Sul (one case each), Moxico and Benguela (two), Huíla (three), Lunda Norte (four), Luanda (six), Huambo (11 ) and Cuanza Sul (13).

Silvia Lutucuta said that in order to control the outbreak, the Government, with the support of its national and international partners, decided to implement the house-to-house polio vaccination campaign for all children under five in affected and neighboring municipalities.

For the country to eliminate the new polio scourge, she stressed, it is imperative that no child in the selected municipalities be left without vaccination.

The governor of Luanda, Sergio Rescova, appealed to the citizens not to be misled by information that may harm children, by not vaccinating them.