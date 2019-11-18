18 Nov 2019

Over 40 cases of polio recorded in Angola

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 16 Nov 2019 View Original

Luanda - At least forty four cases of polio were reported this year in Angola, Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said on Friday at the opening of the First Round of Vaccination in the Monte Belo district of Cacuaco in Luanda.

According to the official, the occurrences happended in the provinces of Bié, Malanje and Lunda Sul (one case each), Moxico and Benguela (two), Huíla (three), Lunda Norte (four), Luanda (six), Huambo (11 ) and Cuanza Sul (13).

Silvia Lutucuta said that in order to control the outbreak, the Government, with the support of its national and international partners, decided to implement the house-to-house polio vaccination campaign for all children under five in affected and neighboring municipalities.

For the country to eliminate the new polio scourge, she stressed, it is imperative that no child in the selected municipalities be left without vaccination.

The governor of Luanda, Sergio Rescova, appealed to the citizens not to be misled by information that may harm children, by not vaccinating them.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.