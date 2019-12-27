27 Dec 2019

Over 3,000 people benefit from drinking water supply in Icolo e Bengo

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 27 Dec 2019

Icolo e Bengo - More than 3,000 inhabitants of Massefo and Cassefo villages, in Icolo e Bengo Municipality, in Luanda Province, are now benefitting from drinking water supply with the inauguration on Thursday of a water abstraction and distribution system, with the capacity of pumping 6,000 litres of water per day.

Inaugurated by the Luanda governor, Sérgio Rescova, the construction of the water supply system, which is operated through solar panels, took nine months to be concluded.

Massefo and Cassefo villages have approximately 1,700 inhabitants, who used to consume untreated water taken directly from the Kwanza River.

The municipal administrator of Icolo e Bengo, Miguel Silva de Almeida, underscored that the water supply system represents a gain for the local population as foreseen in the Integrated Programme of Municipal Intervention.

