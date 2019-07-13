13 Jul 2019

Over 200,000 children benefit from polio vaccine

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 12 Jul 2019 View Original

Cambulo - At least 205,688 children between the ages of zero and five, out of the ten municipalities that make up the province of Lunda Norte, will be vaccinated as of today (Friday), during a three-day vaccination campaign against polio.

For the success of the campaign, whose launch took place in the municipality of Cambulo, directed by the deputy governor for the Social, Political and Economic sector, Deolinda Vilarinho, there have been made available 242,612 doses of vaccines and involving over a thousand people, between vaccinators, supervisors, municipal and provincial coordinators.

The campaign, which is in the second phase, comes due to a case diagnosed on one of the borders with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.