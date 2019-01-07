07 Jan 2019

Over 20 anti-tank landmines deactivated in Cunene

Government of Angola
Ondjiva - At least twenty two anti-tank mines and 10 anti-personnel landmines were deactivated and destroyed in the province of Cunene during the year 2018, the liaison officer of the National Intersectoral Committee on Demining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH), Mario Satipamba said Friday.

Speaking to ANGOP on the activity of the sector, the official pointed out that in addition to these mines, 407 non-detonable explosive devices and 102,72 ammunition of various caliber weapons were also collected, resulting in the clearance of 2,315 square meters.

He reported that the landmines and other explosive devices were already destroyed and their collection was by punctual actions through popular denunciation in the localities of Naulila, Ndobodola, Oshimolo and Omufilo.

During the period under review, there were also lectures on mine hazards, which covered 684 citizens living in the suburban and rural areas of the municipalities of Ombadja and Cuanhama.

CNIDAH in Cunene currently controls three demining operators, namely the Angolan Armed Forces Brigade, the National Demining Institute (INAD) and the Border Guard Police.

