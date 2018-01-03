Multi-sectoral delegation assesses disease outbreaks in Uíge

Luanda - The current situation of cholera, which plagues the Uíge province and has already claimed six lives in recent days, has forced a multi-sectoral delegation to the province for evaluation, headed by the Health Secretary of State for Hospital area, Valentim Altino de Chantal Matias.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, Valentim Matias told Angop, shortly before boarding, that the delegation comprised of epidemiologists, internist doctors, pediatricians, anesthesiologists, general practitioners, environment, water and energy technicians will uring seven days, try to reverse the current situation of cholera and malaria that hits the province.

He added that the team will work with the community, raise the awareness of the population and clarify how to proceed to prevent diseases and prevent the outbreak at community level, as well as talk about water care for consumption, aiming at access to treated or boiled drinking water.