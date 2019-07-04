MPLA parliamentary group assesses drought in Huíla

Lubango - A delegation from the MPLA parliamentary group is assessing on Wednesday the consequences of the drought in the municipalities of Gambos and Chibia, province of Huíla.

Speaking to ANGOP, the leader of the MPLA parliamentary group, Américo Cuononoca, said that the visit will also serve to convey a word of comfort and solidarity to the victims of this phenomenon.

"We could not remain indifferent," said the politician, who emphasized that Huíla is the country's largest population center after Luanda.

In the municipality of Gambos, the deputies will visit the locality of the Valley of the Chimbolelo and Taka, as well as several points of water.

In Chibia are planned visits to the communes of Quihita, the Gangelas dam and some water points.

This year, the Angolan government has made available two billion kwanzas to mitigate the effects of the drought in Huíla, with priority being given to the municipality of Gambos, where the situation is critical.

The money is earmarked for the repair of transhumance routes, especially in the Taka region.

It is a region of the province of Huíla where livestock from the Namibe and Cunene converge in search of pasture.