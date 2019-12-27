27 Dec 2019

Malaria kills over 100 people in Lunda Sul

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 26 Dec 2019 View Original

Saurimo - At least 174 people died of malaria in eastern Lunda Sul province from January to December this year.

The figure was released by deputy supervisor for anti- malaria programme, Ilídio dos Santoson, Tuesday, saying that there was a decrease of 97 deaths compared to the previous period.

The health official attributed the drop to the awareness campaigns held in the communities, as well as incentive to improve basic sanitation.

Saurimo municipality, with 31,184 cases of malaria, including 7,193 pregnant women, tops the list.

The province has 115 health facilities, including services provided by health posts and centers, secured by 788 Angolan and foreign technicians.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.