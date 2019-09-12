12 Sep 2019

Lunda Norte: Voluntary repatriation of refugees ends

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 12 Sep 2019 View Original

Dundo - The process of voluntary and spontaneous repatriation of refugees from the DR Congo, who were sheltered at the Lóvua camp, in the north-eastern Luanda Norte Province since May 2017, has ended with the return home of about 14,724 Congolese citizens.

The voluntary repatriation process started last August 19, when a group of refugees unilaterally decided to return to the country of origin voluntarily and spontaneously.

The Angolan government, despite having been caught by surprise, has promptly created the logistical conditions to support the voluntary repatriation process, thus mitigating the difficulties of refugees when scores of them were walking towards the border.

According to recent data, among those who voluntarily returned home are included nearly 8,000 children and over 2000 women.

Meanwhile, the organised repatriation programme is to start on 18 September, as agreed by the governments of Angola, DR Congo and the High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The head of the UNHCR office in Lunda Norte Province, Daniel Roger Tam, has told ANGOP that currently it is underway the registration process of the refugee families that are to join the organised repatriation process.

In 2017, thousands of Congolese citizens had to flee their country following the rise of political tension and ethnic conflicts in that neighbouring country in the first semester of that year, which caused a great influx of refugees into the Angolan territory.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.