07 Jan 2020

At least 38 explosive devices removed in Lunda Sul

Report
from Government of Angola
07 Jan 2020

Saurimo - Some thirty-eight unexploded ordnances, including 19 antipersonnel mines, were removed in 2019 in the eastern Lunda Sul Province, the provincial department head of the National Demining Institute, (INAD), José Dumba, has revealed.

In declaration to ANGOP, regarding last Sunday's accident that resulted in the death of five people and injured eight others in the Alto Chicapa commune, Municipality of Cacolo, José Dumba said that the lack of location sketches and maps of the mining zones generates difficulties to the sappers’ works.

According to the INAD official, the work is done only in places where there are complaints made by the population.

"We have only been putting up warning signs to raise awareness of the suspicion of explosive devices in the area", he said.

He went on to explain that in Cacolo Municipality demining works have been assigned to the 14th Brigade of the Special Demining Unit of the President's Security Office, joined by one team of the Armed Forces (FAA) and another one of INAD, who have been carrying out such works in the whole province.

He went on to explain that the province has more than 30 suspected mined zones, which must be tackled this year.

In the Lunda Sul Province, this is the second case of mine accident, the first of which happened in 2017, at Deolinda Rodrigues Airport, in Saurimo City.

The National Demining Institute (INAD) in Lunda Sul, from 1997 to 2018, cleared an area of 53.5 million square metres of land, which resulted in the collection of 16,267 unexploded ordnances.

INAD has 47 demining technicians.

The National Demining Institute (INAD) in Lunda Sul, from 1997 to 2018, cleared an area of 53.5 million square metres of land, which resulted in the collection of 16,267 unexploded ordnances.

The National Demining Institute (INAD) in Lunda Sul, from 1997 to 2018, cleared an area of 53.5 million square metres of land, which resulted in the collection of 16,267 unexploded ordnances.

INAD has 47 demining technicians.

