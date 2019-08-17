At least 108 thousand kilometres of roads cleared of landmines

Ndalatando - At least 108,925 kilometres of roads and 9,668 kilometres of power lines have been cleared of landmines in the country over the past 17 years, said on Friday the minister of Social Action, Family and Women's Promotion, Faustina Fernandes Alves.

During the opening of the National Campaign for Mine Risk Education and Prevention and Other Remnants of War, The minister also said that another 10,000 kilometres, where the fibre optic cables pass, were also cleared.

The minister informed that, despite the demining actions carried out by the Executive and partners, the country still has mined areas, because in the last two years (2017/2018) and first semester of 2019, there were 70 landmine accidents and remnants of the war, which killed 1,56 people, including 87 children.