Joint UNHCR and WFP Livelihood and Economic Inclusion Strategy (January 2019 – January 2024)

The outbreak of violence in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in March 2017 triggered displacement inside the country and across the border into neighbouring Angola. The conflict resulted in a devastating humanitarian crisis, gender based violence, loss of livelihood assets, damage to vital infrastructure, and above all, exacerbated hunger and poverty. As per December 2018, over 23,297 refugees are living in Lunda Norte Province with 18, 078 living in Lóvua settlement and around 5,219 still living in urban areas as relocation to Lóvua settlement is underway.

UN agencies, specifically FAO, UNDP, UNHCR, WFP and partners have continued to strengthen the development of Lóvua settlement to ensure long-term access to basic services for Congolese refugees living there. While maintaining a strong humanitarian response to Congolese refugees, UNHCR and WFP recognizes that there is a pressing need to engage in activities which protect people’s livelihoods assets, supporting them to rebuild livelihoods where possible and promote self-reliance. Hence the Livelihood Strategy is expected to respond to this need and its development has involved internal and external consultations with partners, beneficiaries and other stakeholders.

The strategy is aligned with the objectives of the 2019-2020 Regional Refugee Response Plan for the DRC situation, including the Angola section. It is also aligned with the 2018-2022 Angola National Development Plan in a number of strategic areas. The strategy has integrated recommendations from the UNHCR/WFP JAM, WVI Market Assessment, the WFP multi-sectoral capacity assessment for Cash Based Transfers (CBT), and the Detailed livelihood assessment conducted by UNHCR. The multi-year strategy has one goal - to improve the livelihoods of refugees and host communities through economic and financial inclusion for selfreliance - the focus of which is to contribute to SDG 2 and the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR).