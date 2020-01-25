25 Jan 2020

INAD removes explosive devices in Cuito

Report
from Government of Angola
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original

The head of the Demining Department at INAD in Bié, José Virgílio, reported that, on this first day, 11 howitzer devices were removed, eight of which were 82 mm, two were 60 mm and one was a 110 mm mortar.

The work to clear the location, according to José Virgílio, will take place over seven days. He informed that the war material was found at about 1 meter deep, in an area that during the armed conflict was a trench, and it is expected that by the end of the work, other devices will be found.

Right now, the place is isolated until the duration of the work, according to MPLA's second municipal secretary in Cuito, Nelson Quintas.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.