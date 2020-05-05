Angola + 22 more
Hygiene Baselines pre-COVID-19: UNICEF Regional Office for Eastern and Southern Africa
Attachments
Only 24 percent of households in Eastern and Southern Africa have a dedicated place for washing hands with soap and water on premises.
Only 20 percent of schools in Eastern and Southern Africa have hand-washing facilities with soap and water available to students.
We do not know the proportion of health care facilities in Eastern and Southern Africa that have functional handwashing facilities with soap and water or hand sanitizer.
- Frequent and proper hand hygiene is one of the most important measures that can be used to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus
- There are two main routes of transmission of the COVID-19 virus: respiratory and poor hygiene
- The COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking-water supplies, and based on current evidence, the risk to water supplies is low
- Currently, there is no evidence about the survival of the COVID-19 virus in drinking-water or sewage
- Conventional, centralized water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection should inactivate the COVID-19 virus