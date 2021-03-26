Hunger worsens in Angola due to drought

This is a summary of what was said by WFP spokesperson Tomson Phiri – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

GENEVA - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warns that hunger is on the rise in Angola as the country experiences its worst episode of drought in four decades in the south-western provinces.

Abnormal dryness is hampering the 2020/21 rainy season, which typically runs from November to April. The country has been experiencing episodes of drought since December last year with below average rainfall in the provinces of Cuanza Sul, Benguela, Huambo, Namibe and Huíla. The situation is not expected to improve in the coming months in the absence of above average rainfall.

As water supply diminishes, severely impacting crops, with losses of up to 40 percent and increasing the risk for livestock sustenance, WFP is extremely concerned given the chronic food insecurity and malnutrition rates in the worst affected areas. The situation is also reportedly giving rise to migratory movements from the most affected areas with families moving towards other provinces and across the border to Namibia. WFP is now coordinating food security and nutrition assessments in the south of the country with an Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis expected by the end of May.

WFP has been supporting the Government in the areas of school feeding, vulnerability assessment and nutrition and will continue to closely monitor the situation and provide technical assistance based on the existing needs and gaps in response.