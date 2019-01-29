Humanitarian Action for Children 2019 - Angola

Total people in need: 6.7 million9

Total children (<18) in need: 4.2 million10

Total people to be reached: 434,82411

Total children to be reached: 290,54412

2019 programme targets: Nutrition

• 25,824 children aged 6 to 59 months with SAM admitted for treatment

• 25,824 children received two doses of vitamin A supplementation

Health

• 10,000 children aged 6 months to 14 years vaccinated against measles

• 1,000 children aged 0 to 59 months with acute watery diarrhoea received treatment

• 1,200 women and children under 5 years accessing essential maternal and child health services

WASH

• 141,600 people accessing the agreed quantity of water for drinking, cooking and personal hygiene

• 141,600 people accessing appropriate sanitation facilities

• 181,500 people reached with key messages on hygiene practices through face-to-face approaches13

Child protection

• 1,300 women and children reached with gender-based violence prevention and response interventions

• 300 unaccompanied and separated children identified and receiving protection services, including family tracing and reunification and placement in alternative care arrangements

Education

• 8,250 children accessing formal or non-formal early learning, preprimary or primary education14

• 4,300 teachers and members of parent-teacher associations and school management committees trained15

Communication for development

• 350,000 people reached with key life-saving and behaviour change messages on health, nutrition and child protection through face-to-face approaches

Erratic rainfall, high basic commodity prices and declines in the reach of community services have led to a 24 per cent increase in the number of children admitted for severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in the drought-prone provinces.1 In 2018, three cholera outbreaks were declared in Uíge and Luanda provinces, with 1,167 suspected cases and 18 deaths.2 Lack of investment in essential infrastructure, limited access to clean water and the limited reach of hygiene services have raised the risk that cholera will spread to other provinces. Instability and increased violence in the Kasaï region (Democratic Republic of the Congo), will likely lead an increasing number of refugees to cross into northern Angola. The number of refugees is projected to increase from the 35,000 currently registered in Lunda Norte3 to 59,000 in 2019.4

This will further strain access to basic services for both refugee and host community populations, especially children who may face serious protection risks, and increase the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly of cholera and Ebola. Lack of qualified humanitarian and civil society actors, and the limited presence of international donors with the capacity to allocate funding for humanitarian needs are challenging UNICEF’s ability to prepare for, prevent and respond to emergencies.

Humanitarian strategy

In 2019, UNICEF will provide life-saving humanitarian assistance in Angola, through a timely and effective integrated package of nutrition, health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), child protection and education services, in collaboration with government line ministries, civil protection departments and national and international nongovernmental organizations. UNICEF will support the government response by providing essential drugs and vaccines, as well as nutrition, WASH and communications supplies. The possible refugee increase to 59,000 in 2019 will require that UNICEF strengthen the provision of technical support on the ground and build the capacities of partners and the Government to deliver services to refugees and host populations. In all affected provinces, UNICEF will support the establishment of government-led coordination mechanisms. UNICEF will continue to support the Government to adapt its nutrition, health, WASH, child protection, education and social protection systems to incorporate humanitarian response. In particular, UNICEF will support the Government, including the Ministry of Health and provincial health directorates, to implement the cholera outbreak preparedness and response plan.5

Results from 2018

As of December 2018, UNICEF had US$3 million available against the US$13.2 million 2018 appeal (23 per cent funded).6 Despite the funding gap, more than 172,000 people accessed safe drinking water, over 288,000 people received key messages on hygiene practices and more than 89,000 people were reached with emergency sanitation. More than 300,000 children, mainly from drought-affected areas, were screened for malnutrition and over 20,000 children were admitted for treatment. More than 800 children gained access to formal learning and over 2,000 refugee children were vaccinated against measles. UNICEF partnered with national immigration services to strengthen the case management system for protecting displaced children from violence, abuse and exploitation. Lack of funding for emergency response prevented the continuation of key interventions such as child protection case management and activities for the prevention of violence against children. In addition, lack of qualified humanitarian and civil society actors posed significant challenges to UNICEF’s ability to prepare for, prevent and respond to emergencies. As a result, UNICEF focused on strengthening the capacities7 of governmental institutions8 on emergency preparedness, response and recovery. Partnerships with provincial governments generated significant results, particularly in the nutrition and WASH sectors.